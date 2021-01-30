WRHS volleyball coach named coach of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Federation of State High School Association’s Coaches Association has named Washburn Rural’s Kevin Bordewick the National Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.

The honor was for the 2019-20 school year, where the Junior Blues finished second in the state in Class 6A. This past season, they placed third.

In 26 years as head volleyball coach, Bordewick has amassed 896 wins and seven state championships. He credits the Washburn Rural community for receiving this incredible honor.

Bordewick has also served as head girls’ basketball coach for 12 seasons.

