Advertisement

WRHS volleyball coach named coach of the year

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Federation of State High School Association’s Coaches Association has named Washburn Rural’s Kevin Bordewick the National Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year.

The honor was for the 2019-20 school year, where the Junior Blues finished second in the state in Class 6A. This past season, they placed third.

In 26 years as head volleyball coach, Bordewick has amassed 896 wins and seven state championships. He credits the Washburn Rural community for receiving this incredible honor.

Bordewick has also served as head girls’ basketball coach for 12 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer
Peter Lewis Whitebird, who was pastor of Highland Park Southern Baptist Church and also an...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has cancelled an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out...
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after the two girls found safe

Latest News

Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Anthony Sherman surprises Manhattan cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights’ Ethan Rottinghaus
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Shawnee Heights' Ethan Rottinghaus