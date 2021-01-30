Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six women have filed a federal lawsuit against the Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Herman Jones and others, alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and a hostile work environment within the agency. The women allege that they took steps to report the activities and made complaints--in-turn they claim to have been fired, forced to resign, or essentially demoted with a loss of “employment duties”.

In the suit, the plaintiffs claim to have suffered “violations of their First Amendment right to free speech by Defendants’ acts of retaliation, as well as conduct that silenced their free speech; placing them in fear of employment termination if they exercised their right and spoke out against discrimination”.

The lawsuit comes after an independent investigation by an outside law firm exonerated Col. Jones with respect to complaints of sexual harassment and also gender discrimination.

So who is involved? Susan Pfannenstiel was employed as the Human Resources Director for the KHP until September 1, 2020. Amber Harrington is currently employed as a Captain at the Kansas Highway Patrol. Natasha McCurdy currently works as a Trooper. Rebecca Corazzin-McMahan is a former Public Service Administrator through December of 2019. Kimberly Meader was employed as a Senior Administrative Specialist until October 9, 2020. Lastly, Jarah Cooper is a former Trooper who left the KHP at the end of 2020.

The State of Kansas is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The women are also going after top KHP leadership in their personal capacity, including Col. Herman Jones (Superintendent of KHP), Jason De Vore (Assistant Superintendent for KHP), Michael Murphy, Andrew Dean, and Eric Sauer (Majors for KHP), Scott Proffitt, Edna Cordner, and Thomas Catania (Lieutenants for KHP), Bruce Hyman and Wesley Ludolph (Captains for KHP). Also named in the lawsuit is Kraig Knowlton (Director of the Office of Personnel Services for Kansas Department of Administration). Lt. Edna Cordner is the only female defendant named in the lawsuit. The suit cites that Lt. Catania may now be serving in a civilian capacity at the law enforcement agency.

According to the complaint, Col. Jones and Lt. Col. Jason De Vore “directly and through the chain of command, created and allowed a hostile work environment of sexual harassment and gender discrimination within KHP.” The suit then painstakingly details the allegations of each woman against the defendants involved in the lawsuit. One of the allegations is that in October 2019, Susan Pfannenstiel received instant messages that were “of a sexual nature and were offensive” over the course of two days from Col. Jones, the head of the Kansas Highway Patrol. She claims to have reported the messages to both her KHP supervisor and her boss at the Kansas Department of Administration. Allegations by women serving as troopers under Col. Jones command allege instances in which he allegedly touched them on the back during meetings or pulled them in for a tight chest hug when shaking their hands--meanwhile, he simply shook the hands of male officers.

Kimberly Meader alleges that in one incident involving her, Col. Jones stated “my hands are so cold” and then attempted to warm his hands with hers. Another time, she alleges that Col. Jones stood behind her, placing his hands on both of her shoulders and began physically shaking her. He then allegedly asked why she always “Shakes it” for him when he is around. The suit alleges the Colonel then walked away, singing loudly and repeatedly, “Shake it for me!”

Other women who joined the suit allege acts of gender discrimination from others involved in KHP leadership. The 79-page lawsuit then begins to go through each woman’s allegations of retaliation against them.

The suit alleges that Col Jones has “openly made offensive sexual jokes” in the presence of female KHP employees, including: upon seeing an advertisement for a hotel (with a photo of women pool-side in bikinis) on the computer screen of a female KHP employee, Col. Jones is alleged to have said that the hotel had the best view.

The lawsuit requests that the women be awarded lost compensation, back pay, front pay, economic damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, reasonable attorney’s fees and costs, and “for such other and further legal and equitable relief as this Court deems just and proper”.

The women involved in the federal lawsuit are represented by Kelly J. Trussell of the Sloan, Eisenbarth, Glassman, McEntire, and Jarboe law firm in Topeka.

Jones was brought in to right a struggling ship after the abrupt departure of the top leadership before him--after an anonymous letter made allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence at KHP. At that time, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the abrupt departures of KHP Superintendent Col. Mark Bruce and his assistant superintendent, Lt. Col. Randy Moon. The governor then named current Shawnee Co. Sheriff Herman Jones as KHP’s new leader.

