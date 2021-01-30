Woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

They say she drove herself and honked her horn to draw the staff’s attention. The report was made after 11:10 p.m.

There was no information available on the extent of her injuries or where the shooting happened.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation and will update the story when more information is available.

