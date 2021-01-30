Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera carjacking and biting a 63-year-old woman, according to police

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - A heinous act caught on camera and authorities are hoping for help from the public.

The City of Littleton posted a video of what authorities described as a carjacking that happened on Thursday. The crime occurred while a woman was getting a car washed at the Atlantis Car Wash, 5474 South Federal Circle. You can watch the surveillance footage at the top of this article.

In the video, you can see the suspect grab the 63-year-old driver and yank her out of the vehicle, while the car was still going through the car wash. Police say the woman tried to fight off the suspect, the suspect grabbed her neck, bit her, and threw her out of the car. The suspect then fled the area.

“The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, with short, dark hair and grey facial hair,” police wrote in a release. “He was wearing eyeglasses, a ball cap, a green jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack. The stolen vehicle is a 2011 grey Toyota Sienna with a “Practice Aloha” sticker in the rear window and has a South Dakota license plate 1X7-015.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 303-795-3822. If you see the vehicle or suspect you’re asked to call 911.

Thankfully, the victim only had minor injuries.

Police added the victim says she put her vehicle into park when she entered the car wash, automatically unlocking her doors. When the car wash started and her view was blocked, the suspect started the attack.

