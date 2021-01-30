Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
A man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting early Friday in the...
Man injured in shooting early Friday in central Topeka
Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Villiage, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine...
Prairie Village woman arrested on meth count just south of Topeka
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43

Latest News

Kansas Department of Labor
COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
BBB warns against posting vaccine cards on social media