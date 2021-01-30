USDA broadens P-EBT guidelines to help families with young children get nutrition assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children under six that are missing out on childcare meals during COVID-19 are now eligible for critical nutritional assistance under new guidance from the USDA.

The Food Research & Action Center says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released new guidance to ensure that more children get fed through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

According to the FRAC, P-EBT gives nutritional resources to families that have lost access to free or reduced-price school meals because of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said families will get money on a new or existing EBT card to help fill the school meals gap.

FRAC said under the new guidance, children under 6 years old that live in households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will now be eligible for P-EBT benefits when their childcare center is closed. It said the valuable new benefit will bring around $4 billion in money for food to families of young children.

According to the Center, the guidance allows states to streamline eligibility and distribution using broadly defined areas to bring benefits to more children.

FRAC said it encourages states to make full use of the new opportunities provided by the guidance and to quickly submit their P-EBT plans to the USDA. It said it also calls on the USDA to quickly approve states’ plans to ensure that families get the nutrition they need as soon as possible in order to deflate alarming spikes in childhood hunger cause by COVID-19.

According to FRAC, families would be far worse off if not for federal nutrition help like P-EBT.

Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research says it recently conducted a study 27.8% of respondents with children experienced food insecurity from Jan. 6 to 18. It said low-income households with young children are more likely to face a deflated income, financial difficulties and material hardship. It said a greater proportion of Black and Latinx households with young children are experiencing financial and material hardship compared to other families.

FRAC said since its inception, P-EBT has provided almost $10.7 billion in nutrition benefits from March 2020 through September 2020 to millions of families that lost access to free and reduced-price school meals when schools closed due to the pandemic.

