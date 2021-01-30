Advertisement

Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss

Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg scored 14 points each and Texas A&M withstood a 3-point barrage from Kansas State’s Nijel Pack in the second half to win 68-61, the Aggies’ first win at Manhattan.

Pack, a freshman point guard playing in his second game after missing four because of COVID-19 protocols, made eight 3-pointers, going 7 of 9 from the arc in the second half on his way to a career-high 26 points. His only two-point field goal, a floater with 2:12 left, put the Wildcats up three.

But Kansas State struggled thereafter with Texas A&M’s pressure in losing its eighth straight.

Kansas State (5-13, 1-8 in conference play) heads to Allen Fieldhouse next for the Sunflower Showdown. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Feb. 2.

