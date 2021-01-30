Advertisement

Suspect in overnight shooting booked into Dept. of Corrections

Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in an overnight shooting has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Jan. 29, around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to meet a woman that was driving to a local hospital after being shot.

According to TPD, after treatment at the hospital, the victim was considered to have non-life-threatening injuries. It said it found that the woman had been shot after an altercation with someone she knew and officers were able to find a crime scene in the 1100 block of SW Clay.

TPD said the suspect, Jaryl Wilson, 45, of Topeka, was found and brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed. It said at the end of the interview, Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or on their website.

