Sen. Moran, colleagues reintroduce Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and his colleagues are working to ban the Uyghur forced labor camps in China.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) have reintroduced the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. He said the bipartisan bill will make sure that goods made with Uyghur forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region do not enter the United States. Earlier in 2021, he said the State Department issued a determination that the Chinese Communist Party is committing crimes against humanity and genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

“The Chinese government is committing gross violations of human rights against the Uyghurs and Muslim minorities, and the United States cannot ignore what is happening nor in any way enable the continued abuse of the Uyghurs,” said Sen. Moran. “I’ve repeatedly condemned the abuses carried out by China, and they must be held accountable. This bipartisan legislation would prevent goods created from the forced labor and abuse of the Uyghurs from ending up on American soil, making certain the Chinese Communist Party does not profit from slave labor.”

According to Moran, the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators James Risch (R-Idaho), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

“For years, the Chinese government has been committing genocide in Xinjiang, subjecting Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities to torture, imprisonment, forced labor, and pressure to abandon their religious and cultural practices,” said Sen. Merkley. “The fact that some of the products they’ve been forced to produce are ending up on American shelves is disturbing and unacceptable. We must ban the importation of these goods to ensure that we are not complicit in the genocide, and fully commit ourselves to holding the perpetrators accountable for these atrocities.”

Sen. Moran said he was also an original cosponsor of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020, which was the first piece of legislation regarding Uyghurs in the world to be signed into law. In the summer of 2020, he called the Chinese government’s actions a genocide, which the State Department confirmed.

The Chinese government is imposing a slow-motion genocide on #Uyghurs, & I condemn these gross abuses of their human rights. I urge @POTUS to implement the provisions of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, including sanctions for these atrocities.https://t.co/UpE5nEsndz — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 29, 2020

