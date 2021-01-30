Advertisement

Sen. Marshall cosponsors REINS Act

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is cosponsoring the REINS Act.

Senator Roger Marshall says he has cosponsored Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ken.) Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act in order to put the power back into the hands of the people.

“We’ve already seen this new administration is full steam ahead on enacting their radical agenda through executive action. The REINS Act is a common-sense piece of legislation that would ensure Congress has a say in any new major regulation that would have a significant economic effect of $100 million or more. We must ensure that unaccountable and unelected regulators do not hamper our economy with burdensome regulations as we try to come back from the hardship caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus,” said Senator Marshall.

According to Sen. Marshall, the bill defines a “major” rule as one that the Office of Management and Budget says may result in an economic impact of $100 million or more each year, a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, government agencies, regions or industries, as well as significant adverse effects on the economy.

Marshall said under the REINS Act, when major rules are drafted, they are required to be affirmed by both chambers of Congress and then signed by the President, which would satisfy the bicameralism and presentment requirements of the U.S. Constitution. He said currently, regulations ultimately take effect unless Congress specifically disapproves.

According to Marshall, cosponsors of the REINS Act include Sens. Grassley (R-IA), Portman (R-OH), Rick Scott (R-FL), Rubio (R-FL), Inhofe (R-OK), Young (R-IN), Moran (R-KS), Rounds (R-SD), Cramer (R-ND), Blunt (R-MO), Ernst (R-IA), Sullivan (R-AK), Blackburn (R-TN), Toomey (R-PA), Sasse (R-NE), Lee (R-UT), Cassidy (R-LA), Braun (R-IN), Cruz (R-TX), Johnson (R-WI), Risch (R-ID), Crapo (R-ID), and Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

To read the full bill, click here.

