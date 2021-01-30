Saturdays Forecast: Widespread heavy rainfall, and even a few rumbles of thunder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday will be a soggy one with widespread moderate to heavy rainfall for much of the day. Many locations will pick up 0.25-1.25″ of rain. This is an impressive rain event for January.

Rain will overspread northeast KS through the morning, the only uncertainty is how far north and northwest the rain makes it. Some models have north-central KS missing out on much of the rain and keeping total rainfall less than 0.25″. Along and south of the turnpike is the best area for seeing heavier rain amounts of 0.75+”.

Saturday: Rain, heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder, mainly along and south of I-35. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of us, cooler to the NW with highs in the upper 30s due to snow cover. Winds will be breezy from the SE becoming NW in the afternoon at 5-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Saturday Night: Rain comes to an end before midnight. Lows in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will be gusty from the NW at 15-20mph, with gusts to 35. It will feel much colder due to the gusty NW winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the NW at 15-20mph with gusts to 30. It will feel much colder due to the gusty NW winds, so wind chills will be in the 20s and low 30s for much of the day.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Next week, we will start to warm up with lots of sunshine expected Monday through Wednesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be well above average for this time of year. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the nice weather during these days, because it won’t be lasting.

Wednesday night, we may see a storm system track into the area. This system will bring some much colder air south and even the chance of snow. We have been fortunate this year where we haven’t seen any big arctic blasts, but late next week it is looking more likely we will see one that will bring some very cold air with it. It is still too early for specifics, so you will want to continue to stay updated on the forecast.

Taking Action: Have the umbrella handy because you will need it for much of the day on Saturday. Use caution when driving as rain will be heavy at times. Stay updated on the forecast as we are expecting more active weather next week.

