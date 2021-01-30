Salvation Army of Douglas Co. food program goes mobile

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army of Douglas County has gone mobile with its food program.

The Salvation Army of Douglas County has been feeding homes faced with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now has an opportunity to reach even more hungry mouths.

The Salvation Army now has a mobile kitchen that will make its first voyage into the community and give out hot meals on Monday, Feb. 1.

The Salvation Army of Douglas Co. has been working through the COVID-19 pandemic with three to four staff members and three volunteers and is excited to be able to help more residents in need.

