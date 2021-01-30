Advertisement

Salina community raises money for woman who had her purse stolen

Eric Timmons and the Salina community raised $800 and two purses to donate to a woman that had...
Eric Timmons and the Salina community raised $800 and two purses to donate to a woman that had her purse stolen.(Eric Timmons)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina residents pulled together on Friday to donate $800 and two purses to a woman that had her purse stolen on Thursday.

Joyce Fell of Salina was distraught on Thursday when her purse that contained her last $100 and car keys was stolen at Dillons.

Residents took to the Salina Police Scanner Facebook page that afternoon and begged the person that took Fell’s purse to do the right thing and return it to her.

Timmons said in the group that he wanted to donate $100 to Fell to replace the money that had been stolen, and even found two other residents that wanted to match his donation.

After Timmons got the ball rolling, the community pulled together and donated $800 and two purses to Fell on Saturday. Timmons said one purse was donated by a resident and the other was donated by the local Target.

Timmons said Fell was thrilled that there were so many great people in the City of Salina. He said she wanted the person that stole her purse to know that she forgives them and that she still wants her car keys back.

“Joyce truly has a heart of gold and I am glad I was able to meet her,” said Timmons in his Facebook post. “Thanks again Salina for doing great things to take a bad situation and turn it into a great one.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol, Col. Jones and other top leaders face federal lawsuit from six women...
Women file federal lawsuit against Kansas Highway Patrol
Shooting graphic
Woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
A man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting early Friday in the...
Man injured in shooting early Friday in central Topeka
Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Villiage, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine...
Prairie Village woman arrested on meth count just south of Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss
K-State warns employees of fraudulent unemployment claims
Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday
Salvation Army of Douglas Co. food program goes mobile