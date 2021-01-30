Salina community raises money for woman who had her purse stolen

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina residents pulled together on Friday to donate $800 and two purses to a woman that had her purse stolen on Thursday.

Joyce Fell of Salina was distraught on Thursday when her purse that contained her last $100 and car keys was stolen at Dillons.

Residents took to the Salina Police Scanner Facebook page that afternoon and begged the person that took Fell’s purse to do the right thing and return it to her.

Timmons said in the group that he wanted to donate $100 to Fell to replace the money that had been stolen, and even found two other residents that wanted to match his donation.

After Timmons got the ball rolling, the community pulled together and donated $800 and two purses to Fell on Saturday. Timmons said one purse was donated by a resident and the other was donated by the local Target.

Timmons said Fell was thrilled that there were so many great people in the City of Salina. He said she wanted the person that stole her purse to know that she forgives them and that she still wants her car keys back.

“Joyce truly has a heart of gold and I am glad I was able to meet her,” said Timmons in his Facebook post. “Thanks again Salina for doing great things to take a bad situation and turn it into a great one.”

