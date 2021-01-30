Rose Villa veterans to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans at Rose Villa will get their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says nursing staff from the Colmer-O’Neil VA Medical Center will visit Rose Villa residential living center to give the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 70 veterans that live there. It said in late December, these veterans were among the first to get the vaccine due to their high susceptibility to the virus.

The VA said the nurses will take the second dose to them on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and staff will begin vaccinating the veterans at 9 a.m.

According to the VA, the Colmery-O’Neil VA was one of 113 VA Medical Centers throughout the nation to get the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It said as the vaccine supplies increase, its goal is to offer vaccination to all enrolled veterans and employees that wish to be vaccinated.

“The process to vaccinate every enrolled Veteran will take several months to complete and we ask for your patience,” said Joseph Burks, Spokesman for VA Eastern Kansas. “Our VA medical centers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine first to Veterans who are at the greatest risk for infection and severe illness based on CDC’s guidelines. As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, we will reach out to our eligible Veterans through an automated system to begin their scheduling process. There is no need to preregister, schedule, or come to a VA facility to sign up in order to receive the vaccine. Veterans will receive a call from us to set the scheduling of the vaccine in motion.

VAEK said veterans can get up-to-date information on its COVID-19 vaccine webpage that was launched in December. It said veterans can signup to get regular updates on the vaccine on its Stay Informed webpage.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and veterans, click here.

