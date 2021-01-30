Rep. LaTurner co-sponsors Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Jake LaTurner is co-sponsoring a born-alive protection act that will require practitioners to do everything possible to save the child.

Representative Jake LaTurner says he is co-sponsoring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which requires healthcare providers to work just as hard to save the life of a baby that is born after an attempted abortion as they would to save the life of any other child.

“I am proud to be an original co-sponsor for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protect Act, which was officially introduced yesterday. This important legislation will mandate lifesaving medical care to babies who survive abortions. This is a commonsense step to protect the most vulnerable among us, it should be universally accepted,” said LaTurner.

According to Rep. LaTurner, the legislation requires that health care practitioners that are present at a live birth exercise the skill, care and diligence to save the life and health of the child to the same degree of care that would be offered to any other child born prematurely in the same gestational age. He said after those efforts, the healthcare workers are required to transport and admit the child to a hospital.

LaTurner said it also requires practitioners and hospital employees to report violations of the act to law enforcement authorities in order to reduce the number of born-alive abortions that go unreported.

According to LaTurner, the Act penalizes the intentional killing of a born-alive child through fines or up to 5 years in prison.

LaTurner said the Act also gives the mother of the born-alive child a civil cause of action and protection from prosecution.

To read the full bill, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.