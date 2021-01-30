Photographers discuss sustainability at virtual Kansas Day presentation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two photographers with a Kansas connection discussed sustainability and how the state of Kansas has influenced their art.

“Kansas is near and dear to my heart and I think it has informed a lot of work that I have created over the years.”

Lori Nix and Phillip Heying showcased the beauty of Kansas and how to sustain it at Washburn university’s annual Kansas day presentation. “

What is left for preserving and what is a way for myself, for an artist to reconnect with the world around us,” said Heying.

Phillip Heying’s latest project focuses on the ecology of Kansas and how human influence is effecting it

“Without the space of the great plains, if we do abuse it to the point that it disappears, our imaginations would be deprived of one of cultures most potent metaphors of possibility, abundance, and resilience, the great spaces of the great plains.”

Lori Nix’s art shows us a future where humans have abandoned the environment and nature has taken back over.

“I’m thinking about entropy, I’m thinking about how buildings disintegrate and begin to fall apart once we as humans are no longer taking care of them. I’m imagining these grand spaces and what they must look like as they age over time without us there to help take care of them”

While they have two different methods, they both have the same message, focusing on the dramatic effect that man-kind can have on nature.

“My aging father got to be old enough where he was dying and I just felt and feel in my life t go forward with a work that focuses on the opposite side of that, like what is left that is worth preserving.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.