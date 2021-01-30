Ottawa University head cheer coach resigns after she allegedly kicked cheerleader off team due to hairstyle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The head coach of the Ottawa University cheer team has resigned after she allegedly kicked a cheerleader off the team due to her hairstyle.

Ottawa University says its head cheer and STUNT coach, Casey Jamerson, has resigned from her position after she allegedly kicked a girl off the cheer team due to her hairstyle. It said the student, Talyn Jefferson, claimed she was dismissed from practice, and later from the team, after a practice session on Jan. 5, when Jamerson made comments that she said were microaggressive about her hairstyle. Jamerson denied the allegations.

The University said its Compliance Office conducted a thorough investigation that included the review of statements made by Jamerson and Jefferson, confidential interviews and the review of video footage. It said based on the investigation, it concluded no violation of its policy had happened.

According to OU, due to “false and misleading information” posted to social media, Jamerson had been subjected to harassment and threats online, through email and by phone. It said some of the threats were concerning enough that Jamerson felt compelled to notify legal authorities.

“As I reflect over the events of the past three weeks, I can only conclude that my further involvement with the program is likely to continue to be a distraction for the team, our coaching and athletic staff, and other members of the OU community,” Jamerson said. “I do not want that for anyone involved. My colleagues and I have built a program of which we are very proud. By stepping away now, it is my sincerest desire that the OU cheer program, especially its student-athletes, will continue to grow and flourish.”

Jamerson continued to say that the events “have been heartbreaking on many levels” and that she was “saddened and disappointed” to have had to take this course of action. She said she was especially dismayed by how the criticism and attacks on her extended to the team, her colleagues and the institution.

Dr. Reggies Wenyika, president of OU’s Kansas campus, said he and Athletic Director Arabie Conner reluctantly accepted the resignation and stated that the events “have been extremely unfortunate, to say the least.”

“To her credit, Coach Jamerson cares too much about her team and our school to allow that to continue,” Wenyika said. “While Ottawa University respects and must support her in her decision, let there be no doubt, this is a loss to our community. We appreciate this unselfish act by our coach even while we stand firmly on our previous statements as factual and true in every respect. Those who believe otherwise are simply wrong, uninformed, and have promoted dangerous attacks and falsehoods damaging many. We are committed to creating a safe, diverse, and inclusive environment, and we must re-double our efforts to support one another with mutual respect, understanding, and grace to reach that ideal. While it might be tempting for some to point to Ms. Jamerson’s decision to sow further division, we should respect her wishes, and use this as an opportunity for further learning and healing in our community.”

Jamerson said she takes pride in her work and wishes the team nothing but the best.

“Over my career, I have taken pride in the work that I have done and the commitment to the personal growth of the women and men I’ve been responsible for leading,” Jamerson said. “I wish each of them only the very best as they pursue their own personal lives of significance. I’m grateful to them and to my colleagues for their support and understanding.”

OU said it immediately begin a search for a new coach to lead the program that has captured the KCAC championship for the past three seasons.

