Kansas to say goodbye to state judicial administrator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will have to say goodbye to its state judicial administrator as she is set to retire.

Kansas Courts says Nancy Dixon, who has been the judicial administrator for the Kansas Supreme Court since 2011, will retire on April 16.

According to the Court, the judicial administrator is the state’s highest-ranking nonjudicial employee with significant responsibilities to carry out the Supreme Court’s directions for delivering a statewide court system. It said duties of the judicial administrator and the Office of Judicial Administration affect every aspect of the day-to-day management of the judicial branch including the following:

fiscal operations;

information systems;

personnel functions;

education;

caseload statistics reporting;

public information;

attorney services;

court services; and

other matters involving the administration of trial and appellate courts.

“Nancy has been a tremendous asset to the judicial branch and the Supreme Court,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “She has been instrumental in moving the judicial branch forward in meeting its strategic goals to maximize access to and promote justice, encourage innovation and harness technology, attract and retain an excellent workforce, and steward public resources.”

The Court said in collaboration with judges and court employees across the state, the Office of Judicial Administration led efforts to modernize business processes, centralize service delivery, transition to electronic records and centralized case management and move services online.

“It’s humbling to look at what our state courts have accomplished under the umbrella of modernization,” Dixon said. “Each project brought us closer to the modern, efficient court system envisioned by the Supreme Court, and I am grateful I could be involved in the effort.”

According to the Court, the most significant changes in the last 10 years have been to fulfill the Supreme Court’s eCourt plan to convert from local, paper-driven processes to a statewide electronic one. It said the shift to electronic filing in all state courts and implementation of statewide centralized case management is scheduled to be complete in 2022 are projected that are managed by the Office of Judicial Administration under Dixon’s leadership.

The Court said electronic filing began as a pilot project involving civil cases in the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Shawnee Co., in 1998. It said in 2011, the 10th Judicial District also adopted electronic filing in civil cases and in 2013, the judicial branch was awarded a $205,000 grant to expand electronic filing to six more districts.

According to the Court, in 2014, the Legislature created a funding mechanism to allow the judicial branch to expand electronic filing to courts statewide and the Supreme Court made electronic filing by Kansas-licensed attorneys mandatory in appellate courts in 2015 and district courts in 2018.

The Court said mandatory statewide electronic filing helped pave the way for the new centralized case management system that will allow all district and appellate case data to be found on a single platform, which will transform the way state courts serve Kansans. It said eight judicial districts the consist of 23 counties are using the system now, and all other state courts are scheduled to join in the next year and a half.

According to the Court, once all courts are operating on the system, it will be easier for the judicial branch to access statewide case management data, which can be used to analyze workload and performance measures. It said increased data quantity and quality will also make it easier to measure the impact of justice initiatives like the juvenile justice reform legislation passed in 2016.

The Court said to get the greatest benefit from the centralized case data, the judicial branch will standardize processes and data points to support courts across the state sharing work and to provide a baseline for attorneys that practice in multiple state court jurisdictions.

According to the Court, the Supreme Court defines Kansas eCourts as a system of applicants and technologies that create a statewide, web-based courthouse. It said beyond electronic filing and the centralized case management system, eCourts now includes the following:

online credit card payment processing of fines and fees;

capability to receive electronic traffic tickets from the Kansas Highway Patrol;

centralized payment processing for courts using the new case management system;

online marriage license applications;

online filing for protection orders;

a virtual court directory to access livestreamed court proceedings.

“I speak for the Supreme Court and, I imagine, for the entire judicial branch when I say we are deeply grateful for Nancy’s many contributions over the last decade,” said Luckert. “And we certainly wish her well in her retirement.”

Dixon said her career as a lawyer was good preparation for her role as judicial administrator, but she also gained from the experience.

“As judicial administrator, I was able to work alongside judges and court staff and see firsthand their commitment to delivering justice fairly and impartially,” Dixon said. “It has been a profoundly gratifying experience.”

The Court said Dixon is a sixth-generation Kansan originally from Topeka and that she graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law. It said her legal career in corporate and private practice took her to Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio before she settled in her hometown and was appointed judicial administrator in 2011.

According to the Court, the Supreme Court plans to launch a nationwide search for Dixon’s replacement.

