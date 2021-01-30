K-State warns employees of fraudulent unemployment claims

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is warning its employees of fraudulent unemployment claims and emails regarding a Kansas Unemployment Benefit Card.

Kansas State University says since April of 2020, many of its employees have been affected by fraudulent unemployment claims. It said this is not just a university issue, but an issue unemployment departments in every state are experiencing.

According to K-State, Human Captial Services has been made aware that K-State employees are now starting to get emails regarding a Kansas Unemployment Benefit Card. It said the email indicates the following:

“There’s an important security issue on your Bank of America Unemployment Benefit Debit Card that we need to verify with you. We are placing a temporary restriction on your debit card till your account has been fully verified.”

K-State said if employees receive this email they should not click on any of the links it provides. It said employees should forward the email to abuse@k-state.edu.

K-State HCS said it continues to notify employees when notices are received in its office and it is found to be a fraudulent claim. If employees have any questions regarding these claims, they should email hr@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.