Advertisement

Governor’s Council gives update on how pandemic effects state’s economy

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Governor’s Council met on Friday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy.

The Governor’s Council says with the amount of COVID-19 cases continuing, the state has seen a decrease as a state since the holiday break.

But, the pandemic has made a huge impact on the state’s economy, affecting many small businesses and families.

Donna Ginther with the University of Kansas presented a recent update on COVID-19 in the state.

“The COVID situation is just keeps getting bad, but it’s decreasing since the post-holiday peek, which is good news,” University of Kansas Dean Professor of Economics & Director Institute for Policy and Social Research, Donna Ginther explained. “Only 4.8 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose. It may be that counties have the vaccine, but not getting it into arms.”

Members also spoke on how the pandemic is affecting the state’s economy.

“One of the things that’s really concerning is that unemployment has not really recovered. The unemployment rate went up in the U.S. in December about 6.7 percent, it went down in Kansas to 3.5 percent. So the employment recovery has stalled as well,” Ginther continued to explain.

Ginther says when we take a deeper look into households who lost their jobs and many families with children are facing a series of challenges.

“The good news is we’re not as bad off as the rest of the country, the bad news is these numbers are pretty high, especially with these households with children numbers are above all households meaning that families are under duress,” Ginther said. “It’s women who are leaving the labor force, because of childcare issues. We’ve had a lot more women who have permanently exited.”

She says another concerning trend is the amount of small businesses trying to remain open.

“Starting in August things started to trail off and we now see about 30 percent of Kansas small businesses compared to a year ago. I think closures starting in august are more likely to be permanent,” Ginther emphasized.

The council also discussed the governor’s tax reform proposals.

“So if those tax cuts we’re evenly distributed across the income distribution giving more people money that might have a beneficial affect on the growth, but the tax cuts that are focused on the wealthiest taxpayers, don’t really seem to pay off,” Ginther said.

The Governor’s Council also discussed the governor’s budget, along with state tax recommendations.

To listen to the full meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer
Peter Lewis Whitebird, who was pastor of Highland Park Southern Baptist Church and also an...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has cancelled an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out...
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after the two girls found safe

Latest News

Wreck at 29th and Shawnee Heights
People taken to hospital after crash
USDA broadens P-EBT guidelines to help families with young children get nutrition assistance
Governor's Council meet Friday
Governor's Council Tax reform meeting
KDOL Making Changes
KDOL Making Changes