Governor’s Council gives update on how pandemic effects state’s economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Governor’s Council met on Friday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy.

The Governor’s Council says with the amount of COVID-19 cases continuing, the state has seen a decrease as a state since the holiday break.

But, the pandemic has made a huge impact on the state’s economy, affecting many small businesses and families.

Donna Ginther with the University of Kansas presented a recent update on COVID-19 in the state.

“The COVID situation is just keeps getting bad, but it’s decreasing since the post-holiday peek, which is good news,” University of Kansas Dean Professor of Economics & Director Institute for Policy and Social Research, Donna Ginther explained. “Only 4.8 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose. It may be that counties have the vaccine, but not getting it into arms.”

Members also spoke on how the pandemic is affecting the state’s economy.

“One of the things that’s really concerning is that unemployment has not really recovered. The unemployment rate went up in the U.S. in December about 6.7 percent, it went down in Kansas to 3.5 percent. So the employment recovery has stalled as well,” Ginther continued to explain.

Ginther says when we take a deeper look into households who lost their jobs and many families with children are facing a series of challenges.

“The good news is we’re not as bad off as the rest of the country, the bad news is these numbers are pretty high, especially with these households with children numbers are above all households meaning that families are under duress,” Ginther said. “It’s women who are leaving the labor force, because of childcare issues. We’ve had a lot more women who have permanently exited.”

She says another concerning trend is the amount of small businesses trying to remain open.

“Starting in August things started to trail off and we now see about 30 percent of Kansas small businesses compared to a year ago. I think closures starting in august are more likely to be permanent,” Ginther emphasized.

The council also discussed the governor’s tax reform proposals.

“So if those tax cuts we’re evenly distributed across the income distribution giving more people money that might have a beneficial affect on the growth, but the tax cuts that are focused on the wealthiest taxpayers, don’t really seem to pay off,” Ginther said.

The Governor’s Council also discussed the governor’s budget, along with state tax recommendations.

To listen to the full meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.