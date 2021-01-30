Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to make important healthcare announcement Monday

(KS Governor's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has some important information regarding healthcare that she will share on Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m., she will make a significant healthcare announcement regarding healthcare at Netsmart Headquarters in Johnson County.

