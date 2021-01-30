COVID-19 pandemic raises issues with 1099-G forms for Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has raised issues with 1099-G forms for some Kansans. While KDOL has tried to prevent victims of identity theft from receiving these forms, some may have slipped through the cracks.

The Kansas Department of Labor says it has made every effort to prevent 1099-G notices from being sent to victims of identity theft. However, it said due to the record high volume of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that some identity theft victims may get a notice. It said those that do establish they are victims of identity theft are not liable to pay taxes on income they did not get from fraudulent unemployment claims.

If a claimant has been a victim of identity theft and gets a Form 1099-G for unemployment benefits, KDOL said to contact it at 785-291-6059.

KDOL said it will open a specialized call center on Monday, Feb. 1, to handle tax-related questions that come from the annual issuances of Form 1099-G to those that did receive unemployment benefits in 2020. It said in January of each year, IRS Form 1099-Gs are prepared and mailed by the department. The form gives the total amount of unemployment compensation paid during the past calendar year, and if elected, will show state or federal income taxes withheld. It said the same form is also given to the IRS.

According to the department, due to a high volume of unemployment claims filed in 2020, it expects to send out a record number of tax forms. As a result, it said it is raising awareness of another issue that could prove to be a challenge for some Kansans.

KDOL said it is prohibited from automatically withholding taxes from benefits without a claimant’s permission. It said it recognizes that this could be an issue for some claimants that have not withheld taxes from their 2020 benefits. If claimants did not withhold taxes, it said they may get a higher than expected tax notice. It said the amount of tax withholding is decided by state and federal tax laws and it is unable to make any adjustments to the tax notice unless an error is found.

If a claimant has a dispute with their IRS Form 1099-G, KDOL said to call its Tax Call Center at 785-575-1461. If the amount shown on a 1099-G is incorrect, KDOL said the claimant should send a written dispute to KDOL at 1099 Inquiry Kansas, Department of Labor, 401 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS 66603-3182.

