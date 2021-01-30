Advertisement

Cornerstone unveils five new affordable housing units

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. held a ribbon cutting for new homes at 1131 SW Lane.
Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. held a ribbon cutting for new homes at 1131 SW Lane.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon was cut today on some new affordable housing in Topeka.

Cornerstone of Topeka, Inc. unveiled five new housing units that will be leased out as part of their affordable housing program. The new units, located a block away from the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library at 1131 SW Lane, join 180 affordable units the organization has across Topeka.

Cornerstone leaders say completing these homes during the pandemic was a special experience.

“We are always excited to build new affordable housing developments, but this one is special because the project was completed during the pandemic,” Cornerstone Executive Director Chris Palmer said.

