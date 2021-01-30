Advertisement

City of Topeka reminds residents public comment is available through Zoom

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is reminding residents that they can provide public comment for City Council meetings through Zoom.

The City of Topeka says City Council meetings will continue to be held online for the near future as the spread of COVID-19 continues in the community. It said it wants to remind residents that public comment for the City Council meetings is available through Zoom.

According to the City, those interested in providing public comment on an item can contact the City Clerk’s office to signup before 5 p.m. the day of the meeting and will be given a Zoom link. It said once on Zoom, public comment participants will be required to have their camera turned off and their microphone muted until they are called for public comment.

The City said the time limit for public comment is four minutes.

To sign up for public comment, contact the City Clerk’s office at cclerk@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-3940.

