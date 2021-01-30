‘Chiefseum’ receives international recognition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 50 years, one Manhattan resident has been collecting Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia, and this week his collection received international recognition.

Curt Herrman, a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan says he started his collection with a Kansas City Chiefs football he received the Christmas following the Chiefs win in Super Bowl 4.

His collection contains more than 600 items, from game programs, pictures, figurines, and even a KC Chiefs hammer, which he has used to put all the nails in to hang his items.

After applying to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Official World Record Association, based in Spain, reached out to him about certifying his collection as the ‘World’s Largest Collection of Kansas City Chiefs related memorabilia”

“I just learned that they are opening an American…an American branch, probably in the next three or four months, and they tell me that mine will be the first American record that they will register at the American branch.” Official World Record ‘World’s Largest Collection of Kansas City Chiefs related memorabilia,’ owner, Curt Herrman says.

Curt watches every Chiefs game, many from the comfort of home, and sometimes his youngest son can join him. When he can’t join his father, a cardboard cutout of him stands beside Curt while he watches the games.

Curt says he would love for Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, or any member of the Chiefs organization to come for a tour of his ‘Chiefseum.’

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.