Advertisement

Valeo Behavioral Health Care gives quarterly update

Valeo Behavioral Health Care
Valeo Behavioral Health Care(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with Valeo Behavioral Health Care told Shawnee Co. Commissioners the organization’s been able to maintain their services throughout the pandemic.

CEO Bill Persinger told commissioners Valeo’s been lucky to have limited positive cases throughout the pandemic and have continued many services.

Valeo’s even preparing some new programs like “Operation Clean and Healthy” which is a mobile shower facility set to launch in February.

Persinger said he’s seen that the pandemic’s created its own trends in behavioral health.

“Things are about the same in terms of the number of people seeking services and I’ve heard other agencies see the same thing but what we have seen is an increase in the acuity or severity of problems,” he said.

Those interested in donating supplies to Operation Clean and Healthy can email bpersinger@valeotopeka.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer

Latest News

Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen return home from D.C.
Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen return home from DC deployment
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor completes year long renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations
TPD assists in Douglas Co. homicide