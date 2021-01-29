Valeo Behavioral Health Care gives quarterly update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with Valeo Behavioral Health Care told Shawnee Co. Commissioners the organization’s been able to maintain their services throughout the pandemic.

CEO Bill Persinger told commissioners Valeo’s been lucky to have limited positive cases throughout the pandemic and have continued many services.

Valeo’s even preparing some new programs like “Operation Clean and Healthy” which is a mobile shower facility set to launch in February.

Persinger said he’s seen that the pandemic’s created its own trends in behavioral health.

“Things are about the same in terms of the number of people seeking services and I’ve heard other agencies see the same thing but what we have seen is an increase in the acuity or severity of problems,” he said.

Those interested in donating supplies to Operation Clean and Healthy can email bpersinger@valeotopeka.org.

