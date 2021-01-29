Trial set for Ray Miles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial has been set for the man accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

Ray Miles, who is charged with beating a Shawnee County Corrections Officer while serving the remainder of a previous sentence, is set to go to trial.

Miles’ jury trial for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery will begin August 3rd. Miles was serving the remaining 12 months of a sentence stemming from his 2012 attack on four WIBW-TV employees.

