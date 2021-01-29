TPD investigates early January death of young child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating the death of a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.

The Topeka Police Department says the death occurred January 5th in the 3500 block of SW 10th Ave.

They have not designated it as a homicide or suspicious death.

They have not yet received the coroner’s report, and say they will not release any more information.

