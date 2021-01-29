TPD investigates early January death of young child
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating the death of a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.
The Topeka Police Department says the death occurred January 5th in the 3500 block of SW 10th Ave.
They have not designated it as a homicide or suspicious death.
They have not yet received the coroner’s report, and say they will not release any more information.
