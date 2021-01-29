TPD assists in Douglas Co. homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is being held in Shawnee County and is suspected of second-degree murder in Douglas Co.

The Lawrence Police Department says during an unrelated investigation, it discovered information that Johnathon Lee West, 43, of Lawrence, may have been involved in the killing of Jennifer Marie Mosby, 41, of Lawrence, during the week of Jan. 25.

According to LPD, officers discovered the Mosby at her residence in the 800 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence on Wednesday.

LPD said West remains in the custody of Shawnee County pending transfer to Douglas Co. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to the Department, an affidavit has been submitted to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

LPD said it is not seeking any other suspects currently and it extends its deepest thanks to the Topeka Police Department for their help in the investigation.

