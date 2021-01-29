Advertisement

TPD assists in Douglas Co. homicide

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is being held in Shawnee County and is suspected of second-degree murder in Douglas Co.

The Lawrence Police Department says during an unrelated investigation, it discovered information that Johnathon Lee West, 43, of Lawrence, may have been involved in the killing of Jennifer Marie Mosby, 41, of Lawrence, during the week of Jan. 25.

According to LPD, officers discovered the Mosby at her residence in the 800 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence on Wednesday.

LPD said West remains in the custody of Shawnee County pending transfer to Douglas Co. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to the Department, an affidavit has been submitted to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

LPD said it is not seeking any other suspects currently and it extends its deepest thanks to the Topeka Police Department for their help in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer

Latest News

Valeo Behavioral Health Care
Valeo Behavioral Health Care gives quarterly update
Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen return home from D.C.
Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen return home from DC deployment
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor completes year long renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations
Topeka Presbyterian Manor Renovations