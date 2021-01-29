Topeka Presbyterian Manor completes year long renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -What took longer than anticipated due to the unexpected pandemic was worth the wait. Topeka Presbyterian Manor had a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new additions.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor welcomed a new front entrance, library and assisted living dining room to their building.

However, renovations took longer than expected.

13 News spoke to Director of Environmental Services, Sterling Emerson what challenges occurred during the project.

“This project actually started January of 2020 but because of the fun and strange year we had, it took longer than usual and it had lots of challenges and how we got contractors around the building, getting product in and inspections done and that kind of stretched it out a bit,” said Emerson.T

the newly developed areas were part of a $1.6 million project with the help of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

But-- this was not a normal remodel.

“There were times were we were in isolation and we delivered mail to rooms instead of using their mailing boxes that they have now, meals a lot of the time we delivered to rooms,” Emerson said.

Once the project was complete--not only was the staff happy, but so were the residents.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Rose Dahlgren, told 13 News what she observed after the renovations were complete.

“It is just so great to hear people talking and laughing and being in these spaces that was once isolated and it was just amazing to hear that and we just love that,” Dahlgren explained.

As part of their grand opening--they are providing offers of various choices for seniors looking for independent living in Topeka.

Those include saving seniors up to $7,000 when choosing Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

