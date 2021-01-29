Topeka Police investigating shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in the 1300 block of SW Harrison St. early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired; when they arrived, they found one person injured.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

