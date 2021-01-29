Topeka named best city in Kansas for new home buyers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka was named the winner of the 2021 Insurify’s “Best Cities for New Homebuyers” award in Kansas.

Cities were evaluated on real estate demand, employment levels, public school enrollment, and driver and pedestrian safety.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said they see the recognition from this award as a major attraction point to visitors and people looking to move to the area.

“Finding the right community to call home is everything – especially when looking for your first home. From its easily accessible amenities to positive driver scores, and multiple other benefits, the Topeka community has so much to offer people who are starting this incredibly pivotal part of their lives,” said Barbara Stapleton, Vice President of Business Retention and Talent Initiatives at GO Topeka.

She also added, “Topeka is strategically recruiting new talent with initiatives such as Choose Topeka, and this title only goes to further exemplify Topeka’s existing benefits.”

You can find the full list of 2021 Best Cities for New Homebuyers here.

