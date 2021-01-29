Topeka High Drum Line honors first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka High Drum Line showed their appreciation for essential workers today!

The students performed for Topeka Police officers in front of the school earlier today, and offered certificates of appreciation to them.

With the certificates, officers also received 25-dollar gift cards to Nothing Bundt Cake.

Topeka Public Schools says the event was part of an ongoing celebration for first responders and essential workers.

The Drum Line will next perform Wednesday for workers at Stormont Vail.

