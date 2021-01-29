Advertisement

TFI to host groundbreaking ceremony for new gymnasium

TFI Family Services in Topeka, KS. (Sept. 1, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at Pathway Family Services.

TFI says it will break ground on a new gymnasium for Pathway Family Services which is a Topeka-based Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility.

The organization said it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the gym on Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at Pathway Family Services, 4101-B SW Martin Dr. in Topeka.

TFI said the new and exciting gym will give kids in the PRTF a safe and secure place to exercise, hold group therapy sessions and large family events and more.

