TFI to host groundbreaking ceremony for new gymnasium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at Pathway Family Services.

TFI says it will break ground on a new gymnasium for Pathway Family Services which is a Topeka-based Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility.

The organization said it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the gym on Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at Pathway Family Services, 4101-B SW Martin Dr. in Topeka.

TFI said the new and exciting gym will give kids in the PRTF a safe and secure place to exercise, hold group therapy sessions and large family events and more.

