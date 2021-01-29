Students at Lowman Hill to receive free winter weather gear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lowman Hill Elementary will receive a donation of winter gloves, hats, and scarves for their students from the Kansas City organization, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO).

Doria Watson, a Topeka representative of COMTO said, “It is a blessing to be able to support the scholars at Lowman Hill and their families during the winter months. Making a difference in our communities through youth engagement is a focus of COMTO.”

The principal of the Early College Prep Academy at Lowman Hill Elementary, Lauren Frederic said they are thankful to have community partners that help support their students and families.

She added, “This organization is special to our school community as several members previously attended Lowman Hill as elementary students. We appreciate the example they have shown and the importance of giving back to our local community. Our staff, students, and families are very grateful for this generous donation and hope it brings joy to each scholar as they receive their gifts!”

The drive-thru event will take place on Tuesday, February 2nd from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m at Lowman Hill Elementary.

