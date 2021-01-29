Sen. Moran joins effort to prevent taxpayer-funded abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan) cosponsored three pro-life bills that would prevent taxpayer funding and COVID-19 relief funds from being used to fund abortions.

If passed, the legislation would also allow states to opt-out of giving Medicaid funds to abortion providers.

Sen. Moran said, “Millions of Americans, including many Kansans, agree that we should defend the unborn, and a majority believe using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions misrepresents their convictions and values.”

He also said the government must make certain abortion providers do not use the current global pandemic to gain access to taxpayer dollars through the COVID-19 relief packages.

“I am pleased to once more support these bills that would make certain taxpayer dollars are not being used to terminate the unborn and help prevent billions of taxpayer dollars from going to support abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” Sen. Moran added.

In addition to establishing a government-wide ban on federal funding for abortion, this legislation would:

Prohibit funding for health benefits coverage that includes coverage of abortion with funds authorized or appropriated by Federal law;

Prohibit abortion in federal health facilities (such as DOD and VA hospitals) and ensure that no federal employee provides abortion services in the course of their employment;

Make permanent the provisions of the D.C. Hyde Amendment, or the Dornan Amendment, which clarifies that the federal provisions regarding abortion funding also apply to the government of the District of Columbia;

Ensure that elective abortion is not deductible for tax purposes by amending Section 213 of the Internal Revenue Code; and

Ensure that Affordable Care Act premium assistance subsidies provided in the form of refundable, advanceable tax credits are not used to pay for health insurance plans that include abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.

