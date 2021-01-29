Sen. Marshall works to keep energy, mineral leasing on federal lands

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is working to keep energy and mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands.

Senator Roger Marshall says he and his colleagues have introduced the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act to ensure the Biden Administration cannot block energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without Congressional approval.

“President Biden’s halt on energy leasing is another gut punch to hardworking Americans across the country. The move will kill thousands of jobs and set our country back to the Obama-era high gas prices. The Biden administration needs to support the US energy sector and help businesses put people back to work, not continue to tear apart our economy,” said Senator Marshall.

Sen. Marshall said in the week of Jan. 18, President Biden’s Interior Department temporarily banned new energy leases and permits on federal lands.

For more information regarding the bill, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.