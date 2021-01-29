Rolling Hills Zoo selects new executive director

Advertisement

Rolling Hills Zoo selects Ryan VanZant as new executive director
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rolling Hills Zoo has selected its new executive director.

The zoo announced Friday Ryan VanZant will lead the organization, succeeding Bob Jenkins.

Jenkins retired after eight years as the zoo’s executive director.

Board President, Sandy Walker, said the zoo is excited to welcome VanZant and added, “Following a nationwide search, Ryan was chosen for his diverse body of experience and his self-described ‘roll up your shirt sleeves and get it done’ approach.”

Walker continued by saying, “Ryan has a warm and engaging presence and is experienced in, among other things, zoo management, exhibit design and construction, and fundraising. We are confident that he will make a significant contribution to our zoo.”

Before joining Rolling Hills Zoo, VanZant was the Director at Hutchinson Zoo. There he said he made significant improvements to the company culture, completed long-awaited projects, and achieved reaccreditation through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“At Rolling Hills Zoo, my focus will be on the visitor experience and the institution’s continued success,” VanZant said.

He will begin his role at the zoo on February 1, 2021.

