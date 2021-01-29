RCPD searches for suspect in Menards theft case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for help to identify a suspect in a Menards theft of lost or mislaid property case.

The Riley County Police Department says it would like to speak with anyone that is information regarding the identity of the man pictured regarding a theft of lost or mislaid property case at Menards in Manhattan on Jan. 20, that happened around 11:53 a.m.

RCPD said the man used the victim’s lost store credit voucher to make two transactions.

If anyone has information regarding the man, they could contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. RCPD said using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RCPD said the theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake is a crime in Kansas. It said it often happens when a resident gets cashback from a self-checkout, forgets to grab the money and leaves, and the next customer then takes that cash.

