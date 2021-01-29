Racial Equity and Justice moving forward with subcommittee groups

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission for Racial Equity and Justice met virtually Thursday to talk about their three new subcommittee plans.

They are dividing into subcommittee groups where members talked about goals, what topics they want to study and what learning sessions and speakers they want to hear from -- to improve equity for education, economics and healthcare across Kansas.

Commissioner David Jordan says they are looking to diminish disparities through -- improving maternal and child health, behavioral health, help those who lost jobs, predominately women of color, and those dealing with family violence.

“Recognizing that that’s going to take recommendations around administrative policy, state legislative policy and funding,” said Jordan. “We’re excited to get to work.”

Co-Chair of the commission Dr. Shannon Portillo said the economic committee, who are calling themselves the “Cool Kid Group” unofficially, believes a lot of their discussions and changes are started from the criminal justice system.

She said, “95% of people who are incarcerated come back to their communities in less than five years so how are we thinking about re-entering citizens and their employment and how are we considering things like expungement.”

She said her group is looking at short term fixes such as loss of housing, having people look into new workforce opportunities, and looking to help with childcare. Along with long-term fixes like balancing skilled labor options at technical colleges for students and helping with loss of housing through diminishing the home ownership gap. Committee Member Mark Dupree said the racial divide in home ownership is the same since the fair housing act was passed, which was more than 40 years ago in 1968.

Dr. Portillo said, “What do we need immediately when thinking about the COVID crisis and recovery from COVID and then how do we think about equitably economic growth long-term in our state.”

Co-Chair of the commission Dr. Tiffany Anderson, the superintendent for USD 501, said they focused their talks on three P’s -- People, Policy and Practice.

They are looking to increase recruitment and training and investing in early child education all the way through post-secondary to diminish the education gap.

“Making sure that Kansas has some very clear policies about career technical education and industry credentialing and removing barriers that keep kids from being able to access college,” she said. “Access the gateway opportunities that get you into college and get you those industrial credentials.”

The commission will meet bi-weekly dividing up talks. In two weeks it will be the economic subcommittee, then in four weeks will be education, then in six weeks will be healthcare and then all reconvening in eight weeks, on March 25.

