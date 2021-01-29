Prairie Village woman arrested on meth count just south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested early Friday in connection with methamphetamine possession and several other offenses following a single-vehicle crash just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested woman was identified as Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Village, said Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Chrisitan.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were sent around 3 a.m. Friday to the 8000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after a report of a one-car crash.

Deputies located a maroon 2002 Hyundai Elantra in the west ditch of the roadway, Christian said.

The driver, identified as Shea, was taken into custody and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; interference with law enforcement; trafficking in contraband in a correctional institution; improper driving on laned roadway; and transporting an open container.

This incident remains still under investigation.

