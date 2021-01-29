Advertisement

Prairie Village woman arrested on meth count just south of Topeka

Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Villiage, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine...
Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Villiage, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession and several other offenses after a one-car crash early Friday just south of Topeka, authorities said.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested early Friday in connection with methamphetamine possession and several other offenses following a single-vehicle crash just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested woman was identified as Elise N. Shea, 30, of Prairie Village, said Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Chrisitan.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were sent around 3 a.m. Friday to the 8000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard after a report of a one-car crash.

Deputies located a maroon 2002 Hyundai Elantra in the west ditch of the roadway, Christian said.

The driver, identified as Shea, was taken into custody and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; interference with law enforcement; trafficking in contraband in a correctional institution; improper driving on laned roadway; and transporting an open container.

This incident remains still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has cancelled an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out...
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after the two girls found safe

Latest News

Rolling Hills Zoo selects Ryan VanZant as new executive director
Rolling Hills Zoo selects new executive director
A 22-year-old Junction City man was booked late Thursday into the Riley County Jail in...
Junction City man booked into Riley County Jail on kidnapping, robbery and burglary counts
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-29-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-29-21
KS Historical Society celebrates state’s 160th birthday virtually
KS Historical Society celebrates state’s 160th birthday virtually