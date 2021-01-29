Pottawatomie Co. reminds residents to only signup for vaccine once

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is reminding residents to only signup for the COVID-19 vaccine on one waiting list.

Pottawatomie County says it wants to remind residents to not sign up on more than one list for the COVID-19 vaccine. It said if residents live in Riley Co. and work in Pottawatomie Co. they should only sign up on one county list.

According to the county, as clinics are organized and a schedule is made for vaccinations, eligible residents that have signed up will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The county said it understands that waiting is difficult, but is asking residents to be aware that it is not publishing dates or locations of clinics as the vaccines are available by appointment only. It said in this way, it hopes to avoid lines and residents that do not have an appointment.

According to Pottawatomie Co., it is working with other agencies, volunteers and the State to ensure quick action once it has the vaccine to get clinics scheduled and residents contacted. It said it appreciates residents’ consideration and patience.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Pottawatomie Co., residents can call 785-457-1432 or complete this online form.

