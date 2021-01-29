MHK Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force held first meeting virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force met for the first time Thursday night in a virtual meeting broadcast on the City’s website and Facebook page.

The 25-member task force was originally proposed in June of 2020 by then-Mayor, Usha Reddi, and the City Commission approved the formation at the January 5th, 2021, City Commission meeting.

The task force members will serve a one-year appointment representing organizations that serve a variety of community groups in Manhattan.

Individual and family support, economic opportunity, public safety, livability, and health and wellness opportunities are the areas of focus for the task force.

“Our task is to give recommendations for our community to…improve diversity, equity, and inclusion, here in Manhattan, Kansas.” Manhattan Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, co-chair, Tanya Gonzales says.

The task force will hold public meetings monthly, the decision on whether to hold the meeting in-person or virtually will be made each month based on the safety recommendations due to COVID-19.

