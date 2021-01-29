Advertisement

MHK Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force held first meeting virtually

Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force meets for first time
Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force meets for first time(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force met for the first time Thursday night in a virtual meeting broadcast on the City’s website and Facebook page.

The 25-member task force was originally proposed in June of 2020 by then-Mayor, Usha Reddi, and the City Commission approved the formation at the January 5th, 2021, City Commission meeting.

The task force members will serve a one-year appointment representing organizations that serve a variety of community groups in Manhattan.

Individual and family support, economic opportunity, public safety, livability, and health and wellness opportunities are the areas of focus for the task force.

“Our task is to give recommendations for our community to…improve diversity, equity, and inclusion, here in Manhattan, Kansas.” Manhattan Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, co-chair, Tanya Gonzales says.

The task force will hold public meetings monthly, the decision on whether to hold the meeting in-person or virtually will be made each month based on the safety recommendations due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is seeking identifying information for Jane Doe 43.
FBI seeks identifying information for Jane Doe 43
TPD is investigating a shooting at the Sonic on Hwy 24 and Rochester Rd.
UPDATE: 2 N. Topeka Sonic employees wounded in shooting away from restaurant
Peter Lewis Whitebird, a Topeka pastor and an award-winning Christian country singer and...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer

Latest News

Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fullback surprises local cancer fighter with Super Bowl tickets
Junction City Police Dept. Chief's Advisory Council Chief's Walk
First JCPD Chief’s Advisory Council Chief’s Walk was held Thursday evening
A Manhattan Man was recognized for his contributions to fitness in Kansas.
Manhattan man receives statewide health award
Junction City Police Dept. Chief's Walk