Manhattan man receives statewide health award

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan Man was recognized for his contributions to fitness in Kansas.

Jared Tremblay was named the Individual Health Champion by KDHE and the Governor’s Council on Fitness.

Tremblay was selected for the award for his work promoting biking and walking throughout the Flint Hills region, and working on the infrastructure projects to accommodate the activities as part of the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Richard Rosenkranz, also of Manhattan, was named an honorable mention for his work teaching the next generation of health professionals at Kansas State University.

