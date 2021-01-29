KDOL to welcome new Secretary of Labor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that the Kansas Department of Labor will welcome a new Secretary of Labor.

Governor Laura Kelly says Amber Shultz, of Lawrence, will be the new Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor. She said Shultz will serve until the Kansas Senate confirms her as the new head of the agency.

“When we began the search for the permanent Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor, we knew we needed someone who could both lead the agency in its continued efforts to improve services for unemployed Kansans and oversee a complete overhaul of the out-of-date IT system,” Governor Kelly said. “Amber has a wealth of leadership experience when it comes to technology and innovation, and I have no doubt she will hit the ground running at the Department of Labor as we work to modernize the unemployment insurance system.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Shultz has 25 years of experience in technology and innovation, with an emphasis on creating value, strengthening community and leading with purpose.

Gov. Kelly said Shultz began her professional career as a Research Assistant at the Kansas Data Access & Support Center at the Kansas Geological Survey and has held many positions in Kansas and Missouri related to data and asset management, systems administration and technical innovation.

According to the Kansas Governor, most recently, Shultz worked as the General Manager of Municipal Services & Operations Department for the City of Lawrence. She said during Shultz’s time there, she worked to rebuild the city’s enterprise and operational services, facilitate efficient data management and cultivate superior public service for Lawrence residents.

Gov. Kelly said Shultz earned her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kansas.

“I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to Ryan Wright and Brett Flachsbarth, who both served as Acting Secretaries of Labor while we searched for the right candidate to fill the position permanently,” Governor Kelly said. “Under their leadership, and with the dedication of many hardworking KDOL employees, the agency made important progress in stabilizing the antiquated unemployment system, reducing the claim backlog and getting funds to Kansans who need it most.”

Gov. Kelly also said that as part of her proposed budget that Kansas would allocate $37.5 million to resume the process of modernizing KDOL’s IT system, which had been paused since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said KDOL has made great strides in addressing unemployment claims despite record numbers of claimants, including the following:

Returned KDOL to normal operations in all program areas, which includes workers’ compensation and industrial safety and health.

A fraud program was instituted that has stopped over 250,000 fraudulent claims: www.ReportFraud.ks.gov

Implemented an enhanced LexisNexis identity verification security system with multifactor authentication for the unemployment benefits system. When the system goes live on Feb. 2, it will greatly reduce or eliminate fraudulent claim notices from being sent to identity theft victims and employers.

Since March 15, paid out over 3.9 million weekly claims totaling over $2.6 billion in unemployment. Before the pandemic, it took 8 years to reach $2 billion in unemployment payments.

Eliminated backlog of regular unemployment claims, which totaled around 25,000 at the height of the pandemic in June of 2020.

Made strides on the buildout of the PUA Unemployment System, which includes a critical component to allow the agency to address the PUA backlog. Since the upgrade was completed at the end of November, KDOL has reduced the PUA backlog from 25,000 claims to around 9,900 claimants. Now claimants can more easily provide documentation and the Department can make decisions in a timely manner.

Improved call center customer service, added hundreds of new operations and streamlined operations. Once a caller enters an initial call queue they are able to speak to a customer service representative within 15 minutes. If the call queues are fully they are not able to connect to the system which prevents callers from remaining on hold.

