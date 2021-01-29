KDOL takes safety measures following threats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor has received multiple threats and will no longer conduct on-camera interviews.

The Kansas Department of Labor says out of an abundance of caution for employees and their families, it will no longer allow employees to go on camera for interviews. It said it has done various Zoom meetings with reporters to discuss its fraud mitigation efforts that will be taking place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

KDOL said it has received a number of credible threats of acts of violence against the agency, staff members and their families. It said it has seen a consistent increase in these types of threats of violence in social media and through voicemail.

The Agency said it will continue to answer questions through email or phone. It said it takes the threats seriously, and its first concern is the safety and welfare of its employees.

The agency’s unemployment portal will go offline on Saturday, Jan. 30, and will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 2, for an upgrade of its security system.

