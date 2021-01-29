KDOL changing systems, sharing of information and secretaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor will be making updates to its website, changing its interviewing processes after receiving threats and will feature a new secretary.

Amber Shultz of Lawrence will take the helm as acting secretary until the Kansas Senate confirms her as the new head of the agency.

She wrote in a statement, “I am honored and excited that Governor Kelly has provided me this opportunity to serve. I value public service along with utilizing innovation and technology to solve problems, and I will use this experience along with our team to address the challenges ahead.”

13 News continues to follow unemployment claim recovery from the department. Some of their accomplishments include having instituted a fraud program that has stopped more than 250,000 fraud claims. Since March 15, KDOL has paid out more than 3.9 million weekly claims totaling more than $2.6 billion. Along with eliminated the backlog of regular unemployment claims, which totaled about 25,000 in June of 2020.

Following interviews with us, KDOL will no longer be doing in-person interviews. The agency said they will continue to answer questions from us through email or phone and that it takes the threats seriously. KDOL’s first concern is the safety and welfare of its employees.

KDOL wrote in their own statement on Friday, “Since those interviews, KDOL has received credible threats of acts of violence against the agency itself, staff members and our families. One of those credible threats was a call into one of your stations. We have seen a consistent increase in these types of threats of violence in social media, they also come into our voicemail boxes at the agency, and now are being shared directly with the media after stories on KDOL have run.”

Another change, KDOL is temporarily shutting down their unemployment claims website to revamp the 40-year-old system.

The unemployment claims portal will be shutdown starting Saturday, Jan. 30, after 2 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. In order to ensure unemployment benefit payments are not made on fraudulent claims, KDOL will hold payment of regular unemployment benefits until the new system is operational on Tuesday, Feb. 2nd. Claimants will get any back pay owed as a result of the hold at that time.

Kelly spoke about the changes at her news conference on Wednesday.

“We’ll make sure that everybody who is filing for claims or who has filed for claims is putting in additional verification. You know how they ask the middle name of your grandfather or what was your first car,” she said. “There will be those kinds of personalized questions that would be very difficult to steal off of.”

Kelly’s proposed budget has the state allocating $37.5 million to modernize system. In hopes of helping diminish the record number of claimants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect that the number of fraudulent claims will plummet.”

