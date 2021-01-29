Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen return home from DC deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 300 Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen deployed to Washington, D.C. in the wake of the Capitol riot, have now returned home.

The guardsmen returned on KC 135′s flown by the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas National Guard.

Governor Kelly said, “I am so proud of the fine soldiers and airmen Kansas sent to Washington to assist with security during the recent inaugural. Their service is just one great example of the dedication and professionalism our Kansas National Guardsmen display--no matter what the mission they are assigned.”

