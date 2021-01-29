Advertisement

Kansas Democrats respond to “Value Them Both” Resolution

Lawmakers and lobbyists gather on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse in support of the Value...
Lawmakers and lobbyists gather on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse in support of the Value Them Both Amendment on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate and House Democrats held a joint press conference on Friday condemning the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 5003, or the “Value Them Both” Resolution, by the Republicans of the State Legislature.

“It is grievous that on Kansas Day - a day when we should be celebrating our state’s rich history of freedom and equality - we are faced with the reality that our colleagues have voted to take away the rights of Kansans,” said Representative Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park. “We can and we must beat this at the ballot box. Women deserve equal protection under the law, and I am confident in my fellow Kansans, that we will fight for justice, equality, and freedom, like we have since 1861.”

The amendment, affirmed by the Kansas Supreme Court on January 22, limits access to abortion and protects safeguards on the abortion industry for women and babies. The measure would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right. It would not be an abortion ban but would allow lawmakers to enact one if the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it.

“Republicans have made it clear that they will do everything they can to disallow women of Kansas their rights to make decisions about their own bodies,” said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita. “During the House debate, we heard Republicans state that their goal is to abolish abortion entirely. Their refusal to allow for any exceptions including the heinous acts of rape, incest, or in cases where the life of the mother is at stake, is a testament to how extreme this constitutional amendment really is.”

The amendment will appear on the August 2022 primary election ballot.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jane Doe 43 has been identified and found.
FBI identifies, locates Jane Doe 43
Erin Locke was unanimously voted into the position of Shawnee County Health Officer.
Shawnee Co. gets a new health officer
Peter Lewis Whitebird, who was pastor of Highland Park Southern Baptist Church and also an...
Topeka pastor who also was singer-songwriter dies Tuesday from COVID-19
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard shows almost out of uncontrolled zone
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has cancelled an Amber Alert for two young Black girls out...
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after the two girls found safe

Latest News

Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Frontline workers from University of Kansas Health System going to Super Bowl
Sen. Moran joins effort to prevent taxpayer-funded abortions
Students at Lowman Hill to receive free winter weather gear
Rolling Hills Zoo selects Ryan VanZant as new executive director
Rolling Hills Zoo selects new executive director