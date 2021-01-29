Kansas Democrats respond to “Value Them Both” Resolution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate and House Democrats held a joint press conference on Friday condemning the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 5003, or the “Value Them Both” Resolution, by the Republicans of the State Legislature.

“It is grievous that on Kansas Day - a day when we should be celebrating our state’s rich history of freedom and equality - we are faced with the reality that our colleagues have voted to take away the rights of Kansans,” said Representative Lindsay Vaughn of Overland Park. “We can and we must beat this at the ballot box. Women deserve equal protection under the law, and I am confident in my fellow Kansans, that we will fight for justice, equality, and freedom, like we have since 1861.”

The amendment, affirmed by the Kansas Supreme Court on January 22, limits access to abortion and protects safeguards on the abortion industry for women and babies. The measure would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right. It would not be an abortion ban but would allow lawmakers to enact one if the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it.

“Republicans have made it clear that they will do everything they can to disallow women of Kansas their rights to make decisions about their own bodies,” said Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita. “During the House debate, we heard Republicans state that their goal is to abolish abortion entirely. Their refusal to allow for any exceptions including the heinous acts of rape, incest, or in cases where the life of the mother is at stake, is a testament to how extreme this constitutional amendment really is.”

The amendment will appear on the August 2022 primary election ballot.

