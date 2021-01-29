Junction City man booked into Riley County Jail on kidnapping, robbery and burglary counts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 22-year-old Junction City man was behind bars Friday in the Riley County Jail in Manhattan after his arrest in connection with offenses that included kidnapping and robbery, authorities said.

The arrested man, identified as Walter Andrew Wadford, was being held on a $35,000 bond.

Riley County police records indicated Wadford was booked into jail at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police records, he was being held in connection with kidnapping; armed robbery; and aggravated burglary.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

